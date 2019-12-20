Binance USD Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and $6.53 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013946 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.41 or 0.06815645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 29,458,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,512,496 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

