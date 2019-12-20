Bionic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,354.00 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $12,106.00 and approximately $15,354.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bionic has traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bionic token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052501 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00326016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013963 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014659 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bionic (BNC) is a token. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,244,233 tokens. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin. Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin. Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io.

Bionic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bionic using one of the exchanges listed above.

