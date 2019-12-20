Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) versus SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Critical Survey

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Biostage has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -557.99% -354.60% SANUWAVE Health -846.96% N/A -689.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and SANUWAVE Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage $80,000.00 197.95 -$7.53 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $1.85 million 23.74 -$11.63 million ($0.08) -2.04

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biostage and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Biostage beats SANUWAVE Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

