Biotron (BTRN) One Day Volume Tops $103.00

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Biotron has a market cap of $9,497.00 and $103.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biotron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Biotron has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Biotron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Biotron Token Profile

Biotron was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Biotron’s total supply is 411,092,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,965,771 tokens. Biotron’s official website is biotron.io. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI. The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron.

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biotron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biotron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biotron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.