Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.10

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $5,861.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

