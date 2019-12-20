BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $198,542.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One BitBall token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $198,542.00 and $3,055.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

