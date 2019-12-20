Bitblocks Trading Up 125.7% Over Last Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 125.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Bitblocks has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $299,009.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060154 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086650 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,219.39 or 0.99847534 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 212,676,785 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

