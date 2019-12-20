bitCNY Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001986 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $194.34 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.01228041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 49,195,400 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.