Bitcoin Atom One Day Volume Reaches $96.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $790,894.00 and $96.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000227 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

