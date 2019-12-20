Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $56.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $530,279.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

