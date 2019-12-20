Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $250,018.00 and $23,978.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,354,244 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

