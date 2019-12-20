Bitcoin Interest Trading 13.3% Higher This Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $691,014.00 and $294.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00392044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00074678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00095227 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003619 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000978 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.