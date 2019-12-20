Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Market Capitalization Hits $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059871 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00065530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00602131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00248920 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004868 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086864 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.