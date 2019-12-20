Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Reaches $3.85 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $513,573.00 and approximately $16,005.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00053274 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005384 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001314 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011512 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,452 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.