Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $552,415.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001602 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Trade Satoshi and Altcoin Trader. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $552,415.00 and approximately $1,602.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00396456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00097736 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000979 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,804,940 coins and its circulating supply is 4,775,394 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC, Nanex, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

