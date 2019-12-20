Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, FCoin, YoBit and Coinsquare. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $434.17 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitfinex, MBAex, HitBTC, Poloniex, CoinBene, Kucoin, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, BigONE, BX Thailand, IDAX, Bitkub, DragonEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Bittrex, Coinbit, Bitbns, Bithumb, Korbit, Coinsuper, Kraken, Bitrue, CoinEx, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, WazirX, SouthXchange, Huobi, Coinsquare, Upbit, FCoin, CoinZest, Trade Satoshi, Koinex, Bit-Z, Indodax, YoBit, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

