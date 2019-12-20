BitcoiNote (BTCN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $363.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $25,859.00 and approximately $363.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,050,432 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

