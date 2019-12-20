Bitcoinus Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 50.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $14.00 and $14,853.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00059871 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086864 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000850 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00064016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,180.04 or 0.99618883 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

