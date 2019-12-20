BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0001 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $614,820.00 and approximately $2,830.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exrates and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00397649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00075057 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00098364 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001563 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,933,410,214 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Graviex, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

