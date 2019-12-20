Bitradio Trading 32.4% Higher This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $106,132.00 and $36.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,167,649 coins and its circulating supply is 8,167,645 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.