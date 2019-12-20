Bitrue Coin Market Cap Hits $6.07 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $678,551.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06825620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,047,919 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

