Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $10,467.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsdaq token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitsdaq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00187764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.01218108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119353 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitsdaq Profile

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,154,113 tokens. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange.

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitsdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsdaq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.