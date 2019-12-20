Bitspace Hits Market Cap of $1,005.00 (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded 77.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. Bitspace has a market cap of $1,005.00 and $4.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitspace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Bitspace has traded down 77.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024868 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003606 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Bitspace

Bitspace is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

Bitspace is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2018. Bitspace's total supply is 13,984,853 coins. Bitspace's official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitspace is bit-space.io.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

Bitspace can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitspace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitspace using one of the exchanges listed above.

