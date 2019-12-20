BitWhite (BTW) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Sistemkoin. BitWhite has a total market cap of $24,580.00 and approximately $13,633.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.