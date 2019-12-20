Blacer Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00798004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000265 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000887 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.