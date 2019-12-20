BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,690,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after acquiring an additional 422,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackBerry by 1,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after buying an additional 1,860,044 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after buying an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in BlackBerry by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 944,746 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

