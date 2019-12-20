BlackCoin Hits One Day Volume of $14,190.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $14,190.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00023032 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006165 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,666,126 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

