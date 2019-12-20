Blakecoin Market Cap Achieves $15,705.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a market cap of $15,705.00 and $17.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.01785509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02610794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00556971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00646996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056687 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,191 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

