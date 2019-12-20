Blockburn (BURN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163,148.00

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Blockburn has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar. Blockburn has a market cap of $163,148.00 and approximately $67,041.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockburn token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Blockburn

Blockburn (CRYPTO:BURN) is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,928,961 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,760 tokens. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io.

Buying and Selling Blockburn

Blockburn can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockburn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

