Blockburn (BURN) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Blockburn has a total market capitalization of $128,837.00 and $53,142.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockburn has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. One Blockburn token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockburn alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn Token Profile

Blockburn (BURN) is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,929,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,655 tokens. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io.

Buying and Selling Blockburn

Blockburn can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockburn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockburn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockburn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.