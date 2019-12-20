Blocknet Reaches Market Cap of $4.13 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $7,998.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00008985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,377,917 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.