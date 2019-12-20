BlockStamp Price Reaches $0.0959 on Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $1,074.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00001333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048184 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000872 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4,726% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002548 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003820 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,687,454 coins and its circulating supply is 26,144,488 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

