Blue Protocol Price Down 51.4% This Week (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, TOPBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $167,147.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.77 or 0.06826680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

