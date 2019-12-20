BOLT (BOLT) Trading 29.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.01227221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120278 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,840,355 tokens. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

