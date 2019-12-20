BOMB Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00010178 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, BOMB has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $701,954.00 and $34,998.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00060154 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00086650 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,219.39 or 0.99847534 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,696 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

