BonusCloud Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $2,828.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $491.00 or 0.06816162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029960 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,760,167,356 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

