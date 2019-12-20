BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $632,147.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00066571 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,181,093,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,172,707 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

