BOScoin Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.64 million and $631,255.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066253 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,180,229,075 coins and its circulating supply is 864,884,707 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.