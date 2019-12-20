Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

BSX opened at $45.39 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,634 shares of company stock worth $9,788,734. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

