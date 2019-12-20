Bottos Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $615,909.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BigONE, CoinEgg and Gate.io.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, LBank, Bibox, OTCBTC, IDEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

