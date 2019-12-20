Bounty0x Reaches Market Cap of $270,814.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $270,814.00 and approximately $1,587.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.01228041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

