BQT Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, BQT has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. One BQT token can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $69,738.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About BQT

BQT is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,219,234 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BQT is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

