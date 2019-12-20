Bread (BRD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $958,486.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Bread token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003553 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Tokenomy and OKEx. Bread has a market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $958,486.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.01232537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120619 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

