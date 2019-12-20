Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $999.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to post $999.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $994.60 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cfra upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,890,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000.

ATI opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.50.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.