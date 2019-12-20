Brokerages Anticipate Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) will announce sales of $461.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners posted sales of $531.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alliance Resource Partners.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares in the company, valued at $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 281,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,371,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,227,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.