Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.77 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $10.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $10.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

