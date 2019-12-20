Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). LivePerson reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in LivePerson by 887.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 483,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 434,538 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at $11,124,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 81.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 851,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 381,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $9,120,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.52 and a beta of 1.03. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

