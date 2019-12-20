Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Luxfer’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,658,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,943,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Luxfer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 771,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 165,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Luxfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 236,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $488.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

