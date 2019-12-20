Brokerages Anticipate Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONA. ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:SONA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.71. 120,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,761. The firm has a market cap of $398.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 16,235 shares of company stock worth $164,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

