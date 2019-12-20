Brokerages Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 337.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 722.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403,267 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after buying an additional 794,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,867. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.61.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

